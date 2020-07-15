Varavara Rao admitted to neurology dept

Poet Varavara Rao, accused in the Elgar Parishad case, was shifted to JJ Hospital's Neurology Department on Tuesday after he started feeling giddy.

Superintendent, JJ Hospital, Sanjay Surase told mid-day, "Patient Pendayala Varavara Rao is admitted under (neurology). It is a case of giddiness and he is under evaluation and investigations. His general condition is fair and vitals are stable."

Also Read: 'Varavara Rao shifted to JJ hospital,' says CPI-M Central Committee member

As per Rao's medical report, he does not have cough, fever and breathlessness issues, the oxygen level and blood pressure are also normal.

Rao was lodged in Taloja Jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad and Koregaon Bhima violence. His family claims his health has been deteriorating due to his age and he is not being taken care of properly.

"We were informed by his inmates that he is not able to take care of himself, he can't even go to the washroom and change his clothes on his own," his daughter Pavana told mid-day. His family also claimed that the jail authorities are not giving them proper information about his health.

Rao's appeal on medical grounds, against the rejection of interim bail to him, will be heard on July 17 in the Bombay High Court.

Rao was arrested in November 2018 along with five other activists, for their alleged links with Maoists and for allegedly inciting the January 1, 2018, violence at Koregaon Bhima that left one dead and several others injured including policemen.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news