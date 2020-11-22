'Varavara Rao has fungal infection, doctors didn't share reports with us', says family

After a wait of four months, the family of Varavara Rao finally got to meet him at Nanavati Hospital. Rao's wife and elder daughter met him on Friday and Saturday. While he is being treated for a urinary tract infection, his family said that he has contracted a fungal infection on his feet and knees. However, the family is unaware of the tests that have been conducted and the reports of the same as the hospital authorities told them that reports have to be submitted to the court.

Following the directions of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, Telugu poet and activist Varavara Rao was moved from Taloja Jail to the Nanavati Hospital on Thursday. The Bombay High Court had directed the jail authorities to shift the 80-year-old inmate for a period of 15 days, adding that the court must be informed before he is discharged.

Meanwhile, his family was happy to meet him and relieved that he recognised them and spoke to them. "He remembers the last time he met my mother in February when he was shifted from Pune to Mumbai," said P Pavana, his daughter. She added, "While he was being treated for COVID-19 at JJ Hospital, we had spoken to him twice over video calls and also gone to meet him, but he doesn't remember any of that. He has been better since he was back at jail as he was calling us and that is how we kept getting his health updates. But, we don't know if there are other instances where he doesn't remember things, as when my mother and sister met him he was lucid and spoke well."

Pavana also said that Rao doesn't have any urine sensation and is relying on diapers and help from nurses. There was no official statement on his health from Nanavati Hospital authorities.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news