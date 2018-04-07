Varsity hassled as BJP rally vehicles flood Kalina campus

Several vehicles, including buses were parked at the campus, as hundreds of people from different parts of the state arrived in the city to participate in the rally as part of the party's Foundation Day celebrations

Mumbai University's Kalina campus turned into a BJP parking lot on Friday, with the saffron party staging a rally as part of its Foundation Day celebrations. With the exam season on, all the hustle and bustle on the campus not only affected the daily activities of the varsity, but also raised questions on how the party got permission for using the space.

Several vehicles, including buses were parked at the campus, as hundreds of people from different parts of the state arrived in the city to participate in the rally. With vehicles entering and exiting the premises, and people gathering at different spots, the campus, which is otherwise very peaceful, turned into a chaotic zone. Speaking to mid-day, A D Sawant, former pro-vice chancellor of the varsity, said, "It is complete violation of rules. But the question is how the party got permission for it. Even if permission was given for it, then on what grounds?"



Mumbai University's Kalina campus, which is otherwise very peaceful, had turned into a chaotic zone

Amol Matele, Mumbai president of the NCP students' wing, said, "It's a very shameful act. Making use of the university campus for political activities during the exam season is completely unacceptable. The BJP government seems to be very callous with regard to the welfare of students. How was such a thing permitted on the campus?" Meanwhile, Santosh Gangurde, vice-president of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, MU unit, said, "Different students' organisations plan to question the varsity on how such a violation took place."

"There were so many vehicles and people on the campus. Thankfully, no exam was scheduled at the Kalina campus on Friday, otherwise it would have been very disturbing for the students," said a member of the Mumbai University Staff Association requesting anonymity. When contacted, Dinesh Kamble, MU registrar, said, "The parking of rally vehicles had not been planned before. We did the adjustment at the last moment at the behest of the traffic department, to avoid congestion."

