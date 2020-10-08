Varun Badola: My bond with my wife Rajeshwari changed my life

Varun Badola, who is currently one of the favourite dads on Television, thanks to his character Amber Sharma in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has been blessed with the strongest bonds in his life. As Sony Pictures Networks completed 25 successful years, Varun Badola posted a picture of his wife Rajeshwari Sachdev and his son Devagya Badola as his most precious bonds, for the #BondsThatGoBeyond challenge! While to many there is one bond that they are describing in their life, Varun is blessed to have multiple bonds to thank for.

Varun took to his social media account with an emotional post and wrote, "My bond with my parents is an acquired one. I did not choose my parents. I just got lucky and got the most amazing set. The bond that I formed of my own choice and someone's approval, is the one which changed my life. My bond with my wife @rajeshwarisachdev. Our relationship transcends the boundaries of just love, understanding, compassion, commitment, and goes far beyond. What would a relationship mean, if it does not push you to become a better human being? Raj has pushed and helped me become just that, every day. Moreover, she is the bridge between me and my son, Devagya. The greatest gift to me from her, and one which I will never be able to match. I hope one day, Devagya will be as proud of his acquired bond with his parents as both Raj and I are, of ours. To many more happy years ahead my Love. I know you always wanted me to be more romantic than I am. But then... I may not be a man for all seasons, but I definitely am a man for the tough ones. Love you always. I nominate @iampuneetsuchdeva and @anupambhattacharyaofficial to take this challenge. #BondsThatGoBeyond #ChallengeAccepted @sonytvofficial #GoBeyond."

As Sony Pictures Networks completes 25 successful years, celebrities are posting interesting pictures and talk about their most precious bonds.

