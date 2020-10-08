Varun Badola: My bond with my wife Rajeshwari changed my life
Varun Badola is the latest celebrity to join the social media's #BondsThatGoBeyond challenge
Varun Badola, who is currently one of the favourite dads on Television, thanks to his character Amber Sharma in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has been blessed with the strongest bonds in his life. As Sony Pictures Networks completed 25 successful years, Varun Badola posted a picture of his wife Rajeshwari Sachdev and his son Devagya Badola as his most precious bonds, for the #BondsThatGoBeyond challenge! While to many there is one bond that they are describing in their life, Varun is blessed to have multiple bonds to thank for.
Varun took to his social media account with an emotional post and wrote, "My bond with my parents is an acquired one. I did not choose my parents. I just got lucky and got the most amazing set. The bond that I formed of my own choice and someone's approval, is the one which changed my life. My bond with my wife @rajeshwarisachdev. Our relationship transcends the boundaries of just love, understanding, compassion, commitment, and goes far beyond. What would a relationship mean, if it does not push you to become a better human being? Raj has pushed and helped me become just that, every day. Moreover, she is the bridge between me and my son, Devagya. The greatest gift to me from her, and one which I will never be able to match. I hope one day, Devagya will be as proud of his acquired bond with his parents as both Raj and I are, of ours. To many more happy years ahead my Love. I know you always wanted me to be more romantic than I am. But then... I may not be a man for all seasons, but I definitely am a man for the tough ones. Love you always. I nominate @iampuneetsuchdeva and @anupambhattacharyaofficial to take this challenge. #BondsThatGoBeyond #ChallengeAccepted @sonytvofficial #GoBeyond."
As Sony Pictures Networks completes 25 successful years, celebrities are posting interesting pictures and talk about their most precious bonds.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee also posted something, joining the trend:
The most beautiful & precious bond i share with my love of my life @angel_bhattacharjee.âÂ¤ï¸ÂSince the day she arrived in my life,it has bloomed..Not a single day she forgets to make me laugh and happy.Mumma loves you a lot.God bless you always..i love you shonuuuâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂ¥°ðÂÂÂ. . #BondsthatGoBeyond âÂ¤ï¸Â . . Thank you @deepikasingh150 for nominating me.I further nominate @imrashamidesai to upload a photograph with the most precious bonds of your life. @sonytvofficial @sonypicturesnetworks . #devoleenabhattacharjee #angelbhattacharjee #motherdaughter #love #bondsthatgobeyond #GoBeyond
Actress Deepika Singh too joined the bandwagon. Here's what she posted:
To my mummy, How well you managed to work from home with the help of stitching clothes while balancing time for our studies as well household chores. I remember never stressing about how we are going to look in our school functions or occasions as you always use to put extra effort to dress us with your creative mind. I never thought these were so difficult tasks until i experienced on my own. You use to scold me and correct me whenever I was wrong & I use to always get angry with you for that until I never realised that how much energy one needs to correct somebody . You made me learn that being self independent is very important & if we put our pure efforts with positive frame of mind then the result is always going to be in our favour. You made me learn uncountable wonderful things and i can't thank you for enough for motivating me whenever I needed it the most. It’s very inspiring to see the way you are always ready to learn new things & The way you came out strong through Covid with your positive frame of mind & a good yoga routine. You will always remain the most important person in my life. #iloveyoumommy Thank you @madirakshi_ for the beautiful challenge . #bondsthatgobeyond #challengeaccepted I nominate @imrashamidesai @devoleena @kanicamaheshwari @aslimonalisa @missnisharawal @ashnoorkaur @poojabanerjeee @pranitaa_pandit @tinaintinseltown @shrutiisharmaa @preetishamohapatra @apurva.dance @aakansha_kapoor to take the #BondsthatGoBeyond challenge. All you need to do is upload a photograph of yourself with the most precious bonds in your life & in a few words, thanks them from being there. Be sure to thank & nominate others to take the challenge. @sonytvofficial @sonypicturesnetworks #GoBeyond #happydaughtersday
