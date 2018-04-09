Varun Dhawan & October team plan to host a grand feast for media

Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu would be hosting a grand lunch wherein the October team will be utilizing their skills learned from their shooting days and serve the guests personally



Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is all set to take over a five-star hotel, Holiday Inn, in Mumbai organising a special October Feast along with Shoojit Sircar and Banita Sandhu for media flown from across the country. Both Varun and Banita will be seen playing the role of a hotel management student in the film where they have been through an on-location training for the same.

Unlike any such activity done before, the duo along with Shoojit Sircar would be giving a special tour around the hotel showcasing the not so luxurious life of the employee and their struggles. They would also be taking their guests back to the journey of their shooting days. An insider said, "The makers have planned special interaction with the media involving the hotel employees, and this is something unique never been showcased before!"

"Varun Dhawan, Banita and Shoojit would be hosting a grand lunch wherein the October team will be utilizing their skills learned from their shooting days and serve the guests personally. This is for the first time a film is trying to give the first-hand experience to the media and audiences into the life of the character which will be shown in the film," added the insider.

