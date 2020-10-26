Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan kick start Coolie No 1 promotions with Kapil Sharma show

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan on sets of Kapil Sharma show in Goregaon. All pictures/Yogen Shah

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan were out and about this weekend as they kick-started the promotions of their upcoming comic caper Coolie No 1. And their first stop and the Kapil Sharma show. The duo all dressed up posed for the photographers at the Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai on the show's set.

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning her in one-shoulder jumpsuit and high heels as she posed for the photographers ahead of the shoot for Kapil Sharma show along with Varun Dhawan. While Varun kept it simple and elegant in all-black attire of a shirt and denim. Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani also part of the show.



Sara Ali Khan on sets of Kapil Sharma show

After premiering 10 films over the last six months directly on the service, Amazon Prime Video recently announced the premiere of nine highly-anticipated movies across five languages - including the year's biggest blockbuster, Varun Dhawan starrer, Coolie No. 1.



Jackky Bhangni along with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan on sets of Kapil Sharma show

While the movie premieres on Christmas, the team of Coolie No. 1 have kick-started the promotional campaign ahead of the release. The movie's leads Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan along with the rest of the cast visited the popular comedy-chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show for a fun segment.



Johny Lever and Rajpal Yadav on sets of Kapil Sharma show.

Coolie No. 1 is a family comedy based on the popular franchise from Pooja Entertainment and is directed by the king of comedy David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

