Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor groove to Guru Randhawa's High Rated Gabru for Nawabzaade

Guru Randhawa's hit Punjabi track High Rated Gabru from Hindi Medium will be seen in Hindi film Nawabzaade. The song is picturised on Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the song

After Suit Suit (Hindi Medium), Banja Tu Meri Rani (Tumhari Sulu) and Patola (Blackmail), viewers will get to see T-Series artist Guru Randhawa's song in the forthcoming film Nawabzaade, directed by Jayesh Pradhan. The film's cast includes the actors from ABCD 2, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. Grooving to the popular Punjabi track will be Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, who were last seen together in ABCD 2. The song, which has been shot in a Mumbai studio has been choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

Watch the song here:

The original song by Guru has already crossed more than 400 million views on YouTube and is expected to soar further with its presence in a Bollywood film. Speaking about being part of this special song, Varun informs, "Having worked with Raghav, Punit and Dharmesh, I know them to be very talented boys. When I heard Remo sir was doing a film with them I knew I had to be part of it in some way. So when this song came up, Shraddha and I decided to feature in this special video." He adds, "It was a lot of fun, sharing screen space with Shraddha again. We are very comfortable with each other and High Rated Gabru is already a chartbuster."

Shraddha says, she too did not want to miss the opportunity of re-uniting with the ABCD 2 team. "I was all charged to work again with Remo sir, Varun and a few others from the ABCD 2 gang. When I got to know that we are going to be shooting a video for High Rated Gabru, I got even more excited because the song is fantastic and so loved. The whole experience of shooting it was fun. I felt nostalgic," Shraddha chirps.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series adds, "I am sure this song is now going to go on a different level. Varun and Shraddha had developed a fantastic camaraderie with the actors of ABCD 2. So it was not surprising that they agreed to be part of this video."

Remo D'souza who has choreographed the special video maintains, "It was heartening to see that, Varun and Shraddha were so accommodating to give what it takes to make this number extraordinary. I am glad we could do this for my protégés from ABCD2. It will help to create a buzz around Nawabzaade."

On his song being included in a Bollywood film Guru Randhawa adds, "This is my third song being picked for a Bollywood film after songs in Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu. It's an exciting period for me as I am getting to work with a lot of new people. Varun Paji has been very fond of my original song and he suggested the same to the makers. I was all charged when I heard that we are recreating the song with Varun Paji, I've always been waiting for that. We have tried to maintain the vibe of the song with a few improvisations. I'm thankful to Bhushanji, Varun, Shraddha for such an amazing experience. I hope this version of High Rated Gabru with Shraddha and Varun's power-packed dance moves receives as much love from the audience as the original track did."

