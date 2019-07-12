Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D goes global

bollywood

Troupes across the globe are joining Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor to shoot for the climax of Street Dancer 3D in Mumbai

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

The magnum opus dance film, Street Dancer directed by Remo D'souza will be seeing troupes across the globe joining the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor to shoot for the climax of the film in Mumbai which took off on June 29. Dancers from the United Kingdom, Germany, Nepal, and Africa will be part of this 3D musical.

It's a 25-day schedule with back-to-back performances and will go on till the month-end. Varun, Shraddha, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi have rehearsed for almost a month for this act. It is being choreographed by Kings United. The final sequence is currently being shot at a suburban studio in Mumbai. The special set-up is of a live stage show with thousands of fans supporting their respective countries.

Talking about the same, Producer Bhushan Kumar says, "We are so glad that Street Dancer 3D has gone global and many artists from across continents are being part of the finale act of the film. The set for this finale is magnanimous and looks spectacular. The actors have been rehearsing and shooting in these rains to complete the schedule on time. The choreography and the music will surely sweep the audiences off their feet."

Street Dancer 3D, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza and directed by Remo D'Souza is all set to release on January 24, 2020.

