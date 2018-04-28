Varun Dhawan and Taimur Ali Khan's cute Instastory moment

Yesterday, Varun Dhawan shared a fan's meme on Instastory, which had Taimur Ali Khan and him exchanging thoughts. The meme has the actor and Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son's photographs in a similar pose



Varun Dhawan and Taimur Ali Khan

Yesterday, Varun Dhawan shared a fan's meme on Instastory, which had Taimur Ali Khan and him exchanging thoughts. The meme has the actor and Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son's photographs in a similar pose. Varun is seen asking Taimur, "Do you know I turned 31?" The kid responds, "But you look as young as me!" The actor celebrated his birthday on April 24. Online fans feel the actor looks much younger and cuteness has always been his forte, just like Taimur's.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates