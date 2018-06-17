Varun Dhawan baffled by Anushka Sharma's intelligence

The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. It is written-directed by "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" helmer Sharat Katariya. The film is slated to release on September 28

Actor Varun Dhawan says that his co-star Anushka Sharma baffles him with her intelligence and captions. Varun on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Anushka from the sets of "Sui Dhaaga".

"Anushka Sharma baffles me with her intelligence and her captions. Made in India. Last schedule. We are working very hard," he captioned the image. In "Sui Dhaaga", Anushka will be seen essaying a self-reliant embroiderer.

Sui dhagga. Mamta and mauji back to change the game. Last sched pic.twitter.com/veCyup7z9E — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 15, 2018

The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. It is written-directed by "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" helmer Sharat Katariya. The film is slated to release on September 28.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever