Varun Dhawan bags best actor, Mukkabaaz sweeps 9th Jagran Film Festival

Amit Trivedi picks up gong for Secret Superstar's music in a star-studded Mumbai awards gala

Varun Dhawan

Staying true to its endeavour of celebrating excellence in cinema, the Jagran Film Festival Awards ­— that was held at a suburban five star on Sunday — recognised the finest works to have emerged from the industry.



Ankit Tiwari with Amit Trivedi

The night belonged to Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz that walked away with three awards, including Best Director and Best Writing.



Tabu is felicitated by Vani Tripathi and Ira Bhasker

If debutant Zoya Hussain was adjudged the Best Actor (Female) for her restrained act in the boxing drama, Varun Dhawan bagged the Best Actor (Male) award for his sensitive performance in October. India's official entry to Oscars 2019, Rima Das' Village Rockstars, was declared the Best Film.



Pooja Bhatt clicks a selfie with Varun Dhawan. Pic/Satej Shinde

Dhawan said the award was proof that he had gone beyond being the poster boy of masala movies. "At a time when awards are given out to stars to ensure that they attend the do, this awards gala has maintained its sanctity.



Swara Bhasker

I am so proud to win this award for October, given that the jury panel includes such esteemed members. In the six years that I have been in the industry, I have been given a lot of tags including chocolate boy. But at the heart of it, I am an artiste who wants to be directed by some of the finest filmmakers."



Zoya Hussain

The glitzy do saw several stars in attendance, including Tabu, Imtiaz Ali, Kashyap, Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Sudhir Mishra, Pankaj Kapur and wife Supriya Pathak, among others.



Vineet Kumar Singh

With an enviable career spanning over three decades, Kapur was the natural choice for the Icon of Indian Cinema award. One of the most powerful performers in Bollywood, Tabu was conferred with the Jagran Film Festival Retrospective award. Amit Trivedi's compositions for Secret Superstar earned him a place in the coveted list.



Imtiaz Ali

While picking up the gong for Best Writing for Mukkabaaz, Kashyap credited his lead actor and co-writer, Vineet Kumar Singh for the success.



Anurag Kashyap with Sudhir Mishra

"When Vineet came to me with the story, I told him to find someone to helm the film. Two years later, I decided to direct it. My only condition was that he would have to learn boxing on his own; I told him I couldn't sponsor the training. He trained for over a year and the rest is history." Singh dedicated the award to his sister: "Mukti [Singh Srinet] has always been my biggest and most honest critic."

And the award goes to...

. Icon of Indian Cinema Pankaj Kapur, actor

. Special Contribution to Cinematic Art Kamlesh Pandey, writer

. Rajnigandha Achievers Award Imtiaz Ali, filmmaker

. Best Foreign Feature Film Victor's History

. Best Indian Feature Film Village Rockstars

. Best Director Anurag Kashyap (Mukkabaaz)

. Best Documentary (Feature) Ask The Sexpert

. Best Actor – Male Varun Dhawan (October)

. Best Actor – Female Zoya Hussain (Mukkabaaz)

. Best Short Film - International The Bridge - Ponte

. Best Short Film - Indian Everything Is Fine

. Best Writing

Team Mukkabaaz

. Best Music /Background Score Amit Trivedi (Secret Superstar)

. Best Cinematography Shyju Khalid (Ee.Ma.Yau)

. Cinema of the Seller - Gold YRF Marketing Sui Dhaaga

. Jagran Film Festival Retrospective Tabu

