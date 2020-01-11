Varun Dhawan channels his inner patriot as he spends time with the Indian Air Force

Varun Dhawan spent two days with Indian Air Force officers, which he described as an experience to cherish. He shared photographs from the IAF base and wrote, "I have spent the most magical two days with the Indian Air Force. This has been the best experience of my life. I have so much gratitude for men and women who serve our nation. Jai Hind."

It was good to see a Bollywood star channeling his inner patriot off the celluloid as well and we hope more actors take out time from their busy schedule and spend quality time with our defense forces.

Here is the tweet with some pictures:

I have spent the most magical 2 days with the Indian airforce. This has been the best experience of my life. I have so much gratitude for men and women who serve our nation thank you ð ð®ð³ jai Hind pic.twitter.com/5aJ3EMM9CS — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2020

On the work front, Dhawan is all set to pay a tribute to the nation with his films too. His first release of 2020 will be Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, where he'll represent India in the dance competitions. He also has Sriram Raghavan's film on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal coming up.

But on the other hand, he also has some whacky and mindless entertainers like Coolie No. 1 and Mr. Lele that cater to his majority of the fan following. It seems he's slowly learning the art of balancing art and commerce. Let's see how well do these films fare.

