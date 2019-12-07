Varun Dhawan delays dance party for Salman Khan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's fans will have to wait longer to get a peek into the world of Street Dancer 3D. mid-day has it that the trailer of the dance movie, which was slated to release on December 12, will now be launched on December 18 instead. While the 3D effects of the promo are proving to be a time-consuming affair, another reason for the delay is Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 — director Remo D'Souza and producer Bhushan Kumar are keen to attach the trailer to Khan's cop caper.

A trade source says, "Remo, his producer wife Lizelle D'Souza, and Bhushan Kumar recently decided to attach the trailer with Dabangg 3 since the cop drama is expected to have a superb opening. The team will first organise a trailer launch event on December 18, post which it will be screened with Salman's movie."

Confirming the news, D'Souza says, "The promo has a lot of VFX and 3D elements. Right now, we are working round the clock to complete it by December 18. You can expect some amazing dance routines in it."

