Varun Dhawan gets into comic mood for Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan in a still from the BTS video. Pic: Twitter/@Varun_dvn

After finishing shooting for Street Dancer 3D, actor Varun Dhawan is now all set to get into a comic avatar for the remake of Coolie No.1. Varun on Tuesday took to social media and shared a BTS video in which he can be seen getting ready for his character Raju.

Good morning people. Dropping a new video on my YouTube channel. Thoda ðð¤ªsmile bhi zaroori hain hope it makes you smile #vdfunnyshavingvideo https://t.co/pROezB51WX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 6, 2019

From making funny facial expressions to using different types of filters and opting a clown face, Varun leaves his fans in splits with the video.

In the background, Varun can be heard saying,"Arre bhai, yeh log daadi banaa rahen hain. Galaa sambhal ke bhai. Aap se dikha rahen hai ki shaving kaise hoti hai".

Check out the video here:

Varun will be seen sharing screen space with actress Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1. The original film, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

