Varun Dhawan handles troll like a boss, asks the latter to 'Go To Bed'

Varun Dhawan was rooting for Dwayne Johnson's (The Rock) film on Twitter and a troll tried demeaning the actor by asking him to do better quality films. The actor gave it back to the troll and how!

This picture of Varun Dhawan was clicked after his dance rehearsals. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D. This dance film, which is helmed by choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza is touted to be India's biggest dance film. While there is a breather for the actor, he was spending some time on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The actor is a self-proclaimed fan of Dwayne Johnson, popular by his wrestling game name - The Rock. The wrestler-turned-actor's film Hobbs And Shaw released recently and Varun (obviously) watched the film. An excited Dhawan took to his social media account to write about the movie and wish The Rock luck for the film.

Varun Dhawan took to his Twitter account to write about his experience after watching Hobbs And Shaw. He tagged The Rock and wrote, "Watched #HobbsAndShaw . It's great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best (sic)"

Watched #HobbsAndShaw . It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2019

The Rock acknowledged the Judwaa actor's tweet and replied saying, he was happy that he liked the film and also called him the "best".

Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂ¥ÂÂ@HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/im4NbXMOAq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

Post this tweet posted by Varun Dhawan, there was a troll, who shared his advice with the troll and tried to pull him down by asking him to do quality and content-driven films. The troll also accused Dhawan of promoting Hollywood movies.

Instead of promoting #Hollywood movies And Giving americans money please raise our movie quality instead of masala movies that u do... Make Some Content driven films.. Also Promote Good Bollywood Movies Which Remain Unnotified..Make India Proud. @Varun_dvn @karanjohar — Akshay (@mhetar_akshay) August 3, 2019

After this comment, a brigade of Varun Dhawan's fans reminded the troll about Varun's two movies - October by Shoojit Sircar and Sui Dhaaga by Yash Raj Films.

Where were you when he did October & Sui Dhaaga back-to-back? Don't Complain his Bad if you can't Support his Good!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Zeeshan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Zeeshan_dvn) August 3, 2019

In fact, looking at Varun's loyal dedication for The Rock's movies and work, one of Varun's fans wrote that they are also hoping The Rock to watch Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D.

After a while, Varun Dhawan himself gave him a piece of his mind and asked the troll to "Go To Bed."

Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/wMBFC4a1AC — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2019

On the professional front, Varun has the remake of Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan in his kitty after Street Dancer 3D, also co-starring Shraddha Kapoor that releases on January 24, 2020.

