Varun Dhawan: I am with Natasha because she has her own individuality

bollywood

Varun Dhawan opened up about his relationship, girlfriend Natasha Dalal when he appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan season 6

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan says he is with Natasha Dalal because she has her own individuality, and he wants to be supportive of her dreams.

"Where me and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality," Varun said.

"That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually," he added.

Varun opened up about his relationship when he appeared on an episode of "Koffee with Karan" season 6. The unseen footage from the episode will air on Star World on Sunday, read a statement.

Looking back, Varun said, "Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends, we weren't dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever