Varun Dhawan: I was not emotionally prepared for Kalank

Varun Dhawan on his crackling chemistry with Alia Bhatt, using mind over body to emote better, dealing with failure and working with daddy David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

Had Shuddhi not been shelved, Kalank would have been your fifth film with Alia Bhatt. Was it purely coincidental that both of you have been approached for the same projects?

Our careers have been a play of destiny. Alia was not part of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) initially. In fact, Kalank was planned before Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), but we couldn't lock the rest of the cast. Things have never been in our control, but this helped us develop an organic relationship. There's some magic [in our on-screen chemistry], that's why filmmakers cast us together.

Do you train to build this on-screen chemistry that people rave about?

Some things just happen over a period of time. While we are aware that the audience likes to see us together, we don't take [the adulation] for granted. In all our collaborations, our focus has been to outdo the previous performance, which is a lot of hard work. We try to change the [flavour] of the chemistry and since Alia knows her craft well, as a co-actor, it helps me up my game.

Was Kalank an emotionally draining film for you?

Abhishek [Varman, director] is obsessive about his work. He has a unique process. Physically, this has been the toughest character of my career. Although I didn't have to look like a bodybuilder, I was breaking my body day and night to get it right. I dislocated my shoulder and had a tear in the hamstring during the bull-fight scene. Abhishek told me to ignore the body and emote with my eyes. I sat with him for two hours to discuss Zafar's [his character] childhood and to know where he comes from. While I was ready for the shoot physically, I wasn't prepared emotionally and mentally. Abhishek didn't want to do too many readings and rehearsals, but I was just consumed by the film when I came on the set of Hira Mandi [locality shown in the film].

Were you anxious about shooting with Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene?

I am not nervous about shooting with any actor. This is mainly because of the advice my father [David Dhawan] gave me when I was shooting for Main Tera Hero (2014). I had to narrate page-long dialogues to Anupam Kher, and I was nervous back then. So, my dad put a stand with a ball on it and told me, 'Think of this as Anupam and tu kar apna acting. He is a senior actor and I can't waste his time because you want to do rehearsals.' That exercise helps me regain my confidence. I had a great time working with Sanjay sir and Madhuri ma'am, with whom I share some of my best scenes. Abhishek would say, "Man, she's demolishing you."

Your last two releases, October and Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, had an average box-office haul. Comment.

I am aware that the films didn't work in comparison to my other projects, but I am aware that it struck a chord with the audience. The fact that you are talking about these films makes me feel content. I am still earning the royalty on that film through people's praises. I am grateful that characters that require such intensity came my way.

Do you constantly feel the pressure to deliver every Friday, given that none of your films have tanked?

Alia has just one unsuccessful film [Shaandaar, 2015]. When we got chatting at that time, she told me, 'I wish it never happens to you, but at the same time, it needs to happen as it will help you grow.' It's not that I am not invincible. No matter how big a star I am today, I know that whenever I do a bad film, no one will see it. My primary goal is to entertain the audience. I don't differentiate between multiplex and single screen [the audience]. There are certain expectations when people come to see my film and I don't want to cheat my audience.

At the same time, do you fear slipping into a comfort zone or becoming complacent?

Whenever I feel I am being complacent, I will take a step back, or it will translate into bad work. It has happened to me in the past. When I am doing live events and have been unable to catch up on enough rehearsals, I improvise. I am good at live interactions and that helps distract in between my performances. When I don't enjoy something on set, I get agitated and irritate my directors. At times, I trouble my father and he, in return, abuses the hell out of me [laughs]. I can do it with Shashank [Khaitan] and Remo [D'Souza], as we are friends.



David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan

Working with Daddy Dhawan

After collaborating with Sr Dhawan in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2 (2017), Varun will be back in the camp for Coolie No 1. While rumours float that it is a remake of the Govinda, Karisma Kapoor-starrer, the actor clears the air around the film and says, "It is not a remake. The film is an adaptation, while the screenplay remains the same. We are changing a lot of things, and it will be different from the original. I have not seen such a wholesome entertainer in the last 15 years; so, I am doing it because I loved the screenplay. And being directed by dad is always great. I am aware that there will be comparisons, that is why I have taken it up."

