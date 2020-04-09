Varun Dhawan is looking for the country's most talented entertainer! Here's how

Varun Dhawan is looking for the country's most talented entertainer. He has been roped in for Flipkart Video's stay-at-home reality show, Entertainer No 1, which launches on April 13. The show has been specially conceptualised to lighten the mood given the current times.

Speaking about the association, Varun Dhawan said, "I'm very excited to be a part of India's unique stay-at-home reality show. Flipkart's efforts during this difficult time are commendable and through this new show, we are seeking to entertain millions of fellow Indians as we bring in some much-needed positivity. I'm looking forward to delivering the best entertainment in collaboration with people from across India. Our country is a treasure trove of talent and I truly believe that anyone should have the opportunity to showcase their entertainment skills. Given the unique format of the show, I'm looking forward to some exciting entries from across India and can't wait to get on this entertaining roller-coaster ride that begins next week."

Participants will be able to record their performance directly under the 'video' section on the app, with a large library of songs and dialogues to choose from. Open to participants over 13 years of age (allowing minors to participate under supervision), with no bar on gender or geography, people can participate and showcase their talent. Over a period of 8 weeks, the show will consist of diverse weekly challenges, in a quest to find India’s most talented entertainers from home. The most popular entries each week will move on to the next round, for a chance to win exciting cash prizes and gift vouchers.

