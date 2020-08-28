Varun Dhawan is recovering gradually from shoulder injury

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared that he has been gradually recovering from a shoulder injury during the lockdown. Varun had injured his shoulder while shooting for "Street Dancer 3D", which released earlier this year. On Thursday, he informed his followers on Instagram that the injury is healing.

"Whatsup.. had a shoulder injury from the time of shooting street dancer. Never healed properly but now after proper rehab, rest, training and yoga I can start putting weight on it and maybe get back to these exercises," Varun wrote. Have a look right here:

With his note, he posted a video in which he can be seen doing a single dumbbell push up.

Varun will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1", which is directed by his father David Dhawan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news