Varun Dhawan jets off to Maldives, shares pictures flaunting his washboard abs

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently holidaying in Maldives and he had shared a glimpse of his vacation for fans and followers on social media. Varun took to Instagram and shared a picture that shows him chilling out in an infinity pool with the backdrop of the sea. He is shirtless, flaunting washboard abs in bright orange shorts paired with reflectors.

His blissful state of mind reminded him of legendary martial arts superstar Bruce Lee's philosophy.

"Be like water making its way through cracks -- Bruce Lee," Varun wrote alongside the image.

The image currently has over 719K likes on the photo-sharing website.

A user wrote: "Finally a shirtless picture."

Another user said: "Fireeeee".

One quoted lines from the song "Garmi" from Varun's film "Street Dancer 3D": "Haye Garmi" and "Arre yaar koi ACCC chala do".

"Why are you so hot!!" asked a user.

The actor returns to the screen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit "Coolie No. 1", directed by his father David Dhawan. The film is slated for an OTT release.

