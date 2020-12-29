Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Jug Jugg Jeeyo unit wrap up Chandigarh schedule

The shooting schedule of the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been wrapped up in the city. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and YouTuber Prajakta Koli. "And that's a schedule wrap!! What a ride! Have done many outdoor shoots but this one will be etched in the memory forever. A big thank you to each and every member of the crew. And of course, like I always say, the core of a film unit...the direction team! Blessed with another brilliant one! Cannot wait to get back for the next sched!!" director Raj Mehta shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Mehta (@raj_a_mehta)

The film had an eventful stint in the city. The shooting had to be temporarily halted after actors Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta tested Covid positive. Shoot resumed after the actors and filmmakers recovered. On a happier note, Anil Kapoor celebrated his 64th birthday on the set on December 24. The next schedule of the film is expected to begin soon.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever