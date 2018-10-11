Varun Dhawan meets army men at Kargil War Memorial

bollywood

Varun Dhawan is in Ladakh for his upcoming drama Kalank. A few days ago, his co-star, Alia Bhatt, had also taken to social media to inform her fans and followers that she is off to Kargil for the next schedule of the film

Varun Dhawan recently spent time with the Indian jawans at the Kargil War Memorial. The actor took to social media to share a picture with the soldiers and said it was an honour to meet and speak with them. "At the KARGIL WAR MEMORIAL. #kalank travel. Was an honour to chat with our brave army men," wrote the 'Sui Dhaaga' star.

#kargil with our brave army. Came here to shoot for #kalank pic.twitter.com/RouDUZTam3 — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 10, 2018

Directed by Abhishek Varman, 'Kalank' stars an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Varun, Alia, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. The flick, which went on floors almost two months ago, will hit the theatres on April 19, 2019.

