Varun Dhawan names his production house 'No 1 Entertainment'?

bollywood

Sources say Varun Dhawan names his studio after dad David Dhawan's popular film series

David Dhawan with son Varun

A week after reports emerged that Varun Dhawan is gearing up to launch his production house in collaboration with father David and brother Rohit, the trio has set the ball rolling. We hear, they have zeroed in on the name of the banner.

A source reveals, "The studio has been named No 1 Entertainment after David's successful 'No 1' series. Varun was keen on christening it so; it is his way of paying tribute to his dad." The first offering from the Dhawan stable — a comedy featuring Varun — is currently being scripted.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan: I am selfish about my career

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates