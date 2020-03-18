Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's summer weddings postponed after coronavirus outbreak?

The year began with the promise of two big, fat Indian weddings in Tinsel town — rumours were rife that Varun Dhawan and longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal were set to exchange vows this summer while Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's four-year romance would get its happily-ever-after with an April wedding. However, with the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, it may be a while before either couple walks down the aisle.

A source reveals that in light of the recent developments, the Dhawans have shifted their wedding dates to the second half of the year. "The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favour of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the shaadi to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination — Thailand."

Chadha and Fazal too may postpone their round of band, baaja, baaraat. "Many of their guests were to fly in from the US and Europe for the do. Also, the couple was hoping to have their nuptials in Delhi, which is currently on a partial lockdown. So, they think it's best to delay the wedding to later this year," says a source close to the couple.

