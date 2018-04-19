Varun Dhawan paid 5 times more than Katrina Kaif for their dance film?

While reports suggest that Varun Dhawan will get paid Rs 32 crore for Remo D'souza's dance film, Katrina Kaif will be paid Rs 7 crore



Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/varundvn

Varun Dhawan is a multi-talented actor and there is no denying to it. His recent release October is a response to those, who believed that Varun could only pull a masala film. The balance created between commercial and independent films has earned him applauds.

A few days ago, Remo D'souza announced that he is all set to make a dance film with one of Bollywood's best dancers - Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. The latter has proved her dancing prowess in songs like Kamli, Swag Se Swagat and the list goes on. This got the fans excited and soon speculations about the film being another extension of their franchise ABCD started doing the rounds.

However, another development to the story according to Dna is that Varun Dhawan will be paid a whopping 32 crore for the film, whereas Katrina Kaif takes home 7 crore.

A trade source informed the daily, "Varun has been lapped up for a staggering price for the dance film in which he teams up with Katrina Kaif. He will reportedly be paid 32 cr!"

The film is touted to be one of India's biggest dance film, to be made in 4D. On the other hand, director Remo D'souza gets paid 12 crore. The film will release o May 8, 2019.

Do we say anything more about pay disparity?

