Varun Dhawan pens a poem for his mother Karuna Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a photograph of himself along with his mother and penned a heart-warming poem for her. Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback photograph from his childhood. In the image, he is seen posing with his mother Karuna Dhawan.

"Ma and me. We were always meant to be. Through holidays and quarantine. Ma and me were always meant to be together #keepyourfamilysafe," Varun captioned the image.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in the remake of the '1995 hit "Coolie No.1". The film also features Sara Ali Khan.

