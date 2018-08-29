Varun Dhawan poses for magazine cover

bollywood

Varun Dhawan looked uber cool as he posed for the September issue of a popular magazine

Pic Courtesy/ Filmfare magazine Instagram Account

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is the cover-boy for the latest edition of Filmfare magazine. The 31-year-old looked uber cool as he posed for the September issue of the publication. The official Instagram account of the magazine shared the cover and termed the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' actor as the 'most bankable star of the generation.'

'The coolest of 'em all! Presenting the effortlessly charming and the most bankable star of the generation, @varundvn on our September cover,' read the caption.

On the work front, Varun is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Sui Dhaaga' which also stars Anushka Sharma. The lead stars, who have come together for the first time on-screen, beautifully portray a heartwarming story of pride and self reliance while taking the message of 'Made in India' forward. Directed by Sharat Katatria, 'Sui Dhaaga' is all set to hit the big screens on September 28.

