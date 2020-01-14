Varun Dhawan: Rahul Shetty is definitely the future when it comes to choreography

Rahul Shetty who was choreographed for Race 3, ABCD franchise, Baghi 2, Housefull 4, and The Chamiya Song featuring DJ Bravo has choreographed for all songs of Street Dancer 3D.

Varun Dhawan on praising Rahul's choreography shares, "Rahul Shetty is an extra ordinary talent the fact that he is so young still baffles me. I think at a young age he has achieved so much whether it's been a reality show level or film level. He was part of ABCD 2 and I knew him well because we did one song and after that we did another song called high rated Gabru which became a big hit. And now in street dancer 3D he has done pretty much all the songs. Rahul is been so hands on with everything."

"Anything I tell him that can we do this or improvise something he always has answer for it. Even the way he shoots is very different from how other choreographers think and think that's because he is young. He wants to actually show the effort. I think he is definitely the future when it comes to choreography. He is very seemless and very easy to work with. He is a great human being and at the end of the day I look at him as a younger brother. For me he has made me very proud with the work in street dancer. I know people will get blown away when they will see the other big stage songs coming up".

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. A total of four songs have been released till now with the latest one being Dua Karo, an emotional song that shows the other side of Varun Dhawan. Last week, the makers had released a foot-tapping number Illegal Weapon 2.0, where we got to see the Varun and Shraddha in a face-off. It's a stylishly choreographed track and showcases some never seen before dance moves.

While in Garmi, Varun was seen showcasing his dancing skills with Nora Fatehi. It was the film's first song Muqabla that gathered all the attention. The song, a remake of the 1994 Muqabla song from the film Humse Hai Muqabla, Varun and Shraddha were seen matching steps with the song's original dancer Prabhudeva.

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza, and is directed by Remo D'Souza. The dance film starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi releases on January 24, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates