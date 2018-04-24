Varun Dhawan talks about his birthday plans, teaming up with Alia Bhatt

Birthday boy Varun Dhawan is all set to reunite on screen with frequent co-star Alia Bhatt with Kalank



Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan who turns 31 today, says age is just a number, the state of mind matters. The actor has already started shooting for his next film Kalank and will be celebrating his birthday on the sets. Talking about his birthday plans he says, " Birthdays do make me happy, but I am absolutely cool about it. I feel my birthdays are more special to other people. I had to wake up at 7 am to shoot a big scene with Alia today. So, I don't think I can celebrate a lot.

On working with Alia Bhatt again Varun Dhawan says, "Kalank is very special for Karan's production house, as it has been in the making since 2004. It was important for us to choose the right film to come back as a pair. People expect a lot from us." The actor who received a great response to his recent release October signs off says he is elated with the love and respect the film has got. It has been creatively satisfying too.

Also read: Varun Dhawan's journey from a 'star kid' to becoming one of the most bankable actors

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates