Varun Dhawan turns 33: Celebrates birthday with a homemade chocolate cake

Many Bollywood celebrities are seen following the strict rule of lockdown, to fight the deadly virus, COVID-19. Badplapur actor Varun Dhawan is no different! Being a responsible citizen of the country, Varun decided to celebrate his 33rd birthday at home, with his loved ones. Varun has been sharing his celebratory updates on social media.

Varun Dhawan ringed in his 33rd birthday by cutting a home-baked chocolate cake, and it looks absolutely mouth-watering. All elated, the actor also posed with the cake, with his bright smile. Take a look!

Chocolate cake/picture courtesy: Varun Dhawan's Instagram account

Varun Dhawan poses with his birthday cake/picture courtesy: Varun Dhawan's Instagram account

Speaking about his professional journey, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He is all set to share the screen space with Sara Ali Khan is David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1.

For the uninitiated, Coolie No. 1 is the remake of the 1995 blockbuster, Coolie No. 1, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. This time, the ensemble has Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Given the cult classic that film was, it will be exciting to see what new and fresh the makers have infused in the remake.

On the personal front, Varun Dhawan is dating Natasha Dalal, and the duo is said to tie the knot as the year ends.

