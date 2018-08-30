Varun Dhawan would never take a relationship advice from Alia Bhatt! Here's why!

bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are one of the best friends jodi of Bollywood. Still, Alia would be the last person for Varun to seek any relationship advice.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan/Picture Courtesy: @aliaabhatt

There was a time when Bollywood celebrities remained tight-lipped about their personal lives and relationship statuses, but now, things have changed! The two stars of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, are on roll with success. The duo are also talking about their respective love lives in front of the media, and they have been quite open about letting the world know about their relationship statuses.

Now, while the 31-year-old actor has made it public about being happily committed to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Alia too is dating Ranbir Kapoor, and things seem to be getting pretty serious between them. However, In an interview with a magazine, Varun was asked whether he would ever consider Alia for relationship advice, he gave a shocking, but a hilarious reply.

In an interaction with Filmfare, Varun mentioned that the two share a great friendship equation, but she would be the last person the actor would ask for a relationship advice. Dhawan said, "No, please! I'll not take that from her either. She's the last person I'll take relationship advice from. One good thing about our friendship is that we don't discuss those aspects of our lives with each other. Our discussions are around work because both of us are equally driven about our careers. But yes, most of the time, we end up making fun of each other."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, whereas Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his socio-drama Sui Dhaaga: Made in India with his co-star Anushka Sharma. Directed by Sharat Kataria, the film is all set to hit the big screens on September 28.

