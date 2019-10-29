Varun Dhawan's family picture with Natasha Dalal in it is all about love

Varun Dhawan recently extended greetings and Diwali wishes to his fans and followers on social media. The Coolie No 1 actor shared a picture with his entire family that also included his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Varun Dhawan's picture included his filmmaker-father David Dhawan, mother Karuna Dhawan, brother Rohit Dhawan with wife Jaanvi Desai and their cute little daughter. Apart from them, Varun's uncle Anil Dhawan and family were also a part of the family picture. The Judwaa 2 actor was seen posing with childhood friend and now girlfriend Natasha Dalal with their niece in hand.

The 32-year-old gave a glimpse of the beautiful family picture and wrote: "Happy Diwali from my family to yours."

View this post on Instagram Happy Diwali from my family to yours A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onOct 27, 2019 at 2:14am PDT

Casting director Shanoo Sharma loved David Dhawan's shirt and wrote: "David uncle's shirt is love."

Varun Dhawan has been going out and about attending Diwali parties, and this year the likes of producer Vashu Bhagnani, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Amitabh Bachchan, Malika Bhatt, and the Ambanis hosted grand Diwali bashes.

Last year on Diwali, Varun had shared a picture with Natasha on his Instagram and wished everyone. Starting off by being all secretive about their relationship, they have finally admitted to it, and the duo's mushy photos always make way to their social media accounts. Dalal had even accompanied Dhawan to his London schedule of Street Dancer 3D.

Talking about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, there are rumours that they might soon tie the knot. However, time and again, the actor has quashed this news and called it baseless.

On the professional front, Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer and Varun will next be seen in Coolie No 1, Street Dancer 3D and Sriram Raghavan's Arun Khetarpal biopic.

