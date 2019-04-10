Vasai activists victorious in coo to take down anti-pigeon banners

national

Seeing the plight of the unfed pigeons, Mitesh Jain, honorary district animal welfare officer brought the matter to AWBI's notice. AWBI member Girish Shah took it up

The banner put up by VVMC warning citizens against feeding pigeons

The animal activists in Vasai staged a coo for pigeon's rights, and won. After the district animal welfare officer took the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) to the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) in New Delhi over notice boards warning against feeding pigeons, AWBI on April 2 issued a show cause notice to VVMC, instructing them to immediately remove the banners. The civic body took down the banners on Monday and Tuesday.

VVMC had placed notice boards at several streets and footpaths across Palghar district, especially in Vasai and Navghar, where pigeons were fed, warning citizens they'd be fined R500 if they were caught doing so. Seeing the plight of the unfed pigeons, Mitesh Jain, honorary district animal welfare officer brought the matter to AWBI's notice. AWBI member Girish Shah took it up.

Forcibly imposed penalties

Jain said, "I'd seen banners placed by VVMC prohibiting feeding pigeons and fining R500 who fed them. Despite the notice, when people did not stop feeding the pigeons, VVMC deployed security guards at these places, who allegedly forcibly imposed the penalties."

The notice boards placed by VVMC were also complete violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. "Therefore, I sent a complaint to AWBI through mail on March 28 with the evidence attached to bring the matter to their knowledge," said Jain.

Acted immediately

On April 2, Dr Neelam Balaji, general secretary, AWBI, sent the show cause notice to the VVMC commissioner after which the commissioner ordered the removal of the banners.

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Balaji said, "As soon as we received the complaint, we immediately acted on it. The banners put up by VVMC were in complete violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Therefore, we have directed them to submit a complete detailed report on this matter and reconsider the banners in view of Article 51 A (g) of the Constitution of India and the direction of the Supreme Court."

Dr Balaji promised to take similar necessary action if such complaints are received from other cities. VVMC is not the only corporation facing flak for such banners. On March 19, mid-day reported in 'Maneka bats for city strays,' about how the civic body had to withdraw their no-feeding banners after activists complained against them.

VVMC says

Gilson Gonsalves, assistant commissioner, VVMC, said, "The banners were put up after we repeatedly received complaints from citizens. There were also allegations of diseases spreading in the area due to bacteria released by pigeons in their stool. However, when we received the letter from AWBI on April 8, we immediately removed all the banners."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates