Vasai-Virar Floods: Python looks for dry ground, as Cobra hides in bike's dashboard

The Rock Python that was rescued from the premises of Adi Enterprises in Virar East. Pics/Hanif Patel

In two separate incidents, a Rock Python was rescued from the premises of Adi Enterprises located in Virar East and a Cobra was removed from the dashboard of a two-wheeler at a garage in Ambadi road, Vasai West, and released in the wild.

In the first incident, which happened on Friday night, the 10-foot long python was caught while it was trying to enter the company premises at Mandvi and later released in the forest by snake catcher Vinod Patil. Speaking to mid-day, Patil said, "As the main gate was shut, the snake had climbed onto the top to enter the premises. It was later released in the forest. However, another python was rescued from the forest department's residential colony in Vasai East. It was hiding near the compound wall of the colony."



The Cobra that was found in the dashboard of a two-wheeler

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a Cobra was rescued from the dashboard of a bike, which was undergoing repair at a garage in Vasai West. Last week, when the vehicle's owner handed it over to mechanic Jagdish Gauda, he had asked him to be careful, as some locals spotted a snake entering the vehicle.

Gauda said, "The owner had asked me to work on the bike carefully. Today, after repairing and cleaning the vehicle when I was about to start it, a garage worker noticed a yellow-coloured snake in the dashboard. When I informed a cop, he asked me to call the fire brigade. Meanwhile, a customer at the garage called up a snake catcher."

Expert says

"Due to heavy rainfall the homes of these snakes get filled with water and they don't get a place to rest. That's the reason why they move into the urban areas looking for dry places," said Nilesh Bhanage, founder of Plant and Animals Welfare Society.

