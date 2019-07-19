Vashi's Hiranandani hospital becomes first to conduct Bronchial Thermoplasty

national

Asthma patients can undergo Bronchial Thermoplasty which uses radiofrequency controlled energy to shrink the bronchial muscles in order to improve Asthma control

Representational Picture

The estimated prevalence of Asthma in the adult Indian population is two percent, and about 1-2 million Indian adults are estimated to suffer from severe asthma. To address the growing need for the treatment of asthma patients, Vashi's Hiranandani Hospital has procured the Alair System to conduct Bronchial Thermoplasty.

The Alair System machine uses radiofrequency controlled energy to shrink the bronchial muscles in order to improve Asthma control. It became the first hospital in the western region to procure the system.

Patients with severe Asthma can undergo comprehensive screening to identify and treat modifiable factors responsible for poor Asthma control. Subsequently, such patients can also undergo Bronchial Thermoplasty which uses radiofrequency controlled energy to shrink the bronchial muscles in order to improve Asthma control.

This procedure is performed through a Bronchoscope which is inserted through the nose or the oral route, in three separate sessions, two to three weeks apart. Excess airway muscle tissue is targeted with mild heat through the Alair System.

After one undergoes Bronchial Thermoplasty, inhalers and other medicines may still be needed, but the dosage and usage requirement can reduce. Post-procedure, one may have fewer Asthma attacks, fewer episodes of hospitalisation, and fewer 'zero' productivity days.

On Friday, the Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi inaugurated the Alair System to conduct Bronchial Thermoplasty and Dr. Prashant Chhaje, HOD of Respiratory Medicine and Interventional Pulmonologist along with Sandeep Guduru, facility director of the hospital hosted it.

Talking about the acquisition and how severe asthmatics will benefit from this procedure, Dr. Chhajed, said, "Asthma is a leading public health concern. Majority of the patients with asthma are able to control their symptoms with medications. However, some patients continue to have severe symptoms despite being on proper medications. In such cases, Bronchial Thermoplasty will help adult patients to have better control of their asthma."

Speaking about the procurement Guduru said, "We are happy to be Western India's first hospital to have procured the Bronchial Thermoplasty system that will aid patients with severe Asthma and are proud that we are adding another first as an organisation. This revolutionary procedure can be conducted on adults, and as reports suggest has proven to be beneficial worldwide."

