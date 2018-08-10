Vasundhara Raje government exploited people, says Congress chief Sachin Pilot

national

The 'Tiranga Yatra' was flagged off from Albert Hall by AICC general secretary and party affairs for Rajasthan Avinash Pande and Pilot. It culminated at Shahid Smarak at MI road. Hundreds of party workers participated in the march

Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot yesterday accused the BJP-led state government of exploiting the people during its tenure and said the ruling party will be pitted against them in the upcoming assembly elections. Pilot was speaking at the culmination of the 'Tiranga Yatra' taken out by Congress Sewa Dal to commemorate the 'August Kranti Diwas' (Quit India Movement) launched in 1942.

Pilot said Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is undertaking a pre-poll tour 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra', but the people have already rejected her, adding that the BJP will not get the mandate in the state this time. He exuded confidence that the Congress will emerge victorious and form the government in Rajasthan.

