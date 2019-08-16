VB's first India captain Dilip Vengsarkar hails departed player's passion

cricket

Chandrasekhar came good in his third ODI when he scored his first half century for India against New Zealand at Indore where Vengsarkar's team won by 53 runs

Chennai Super Kings official VB Chandrasekhar (right) with KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan during the 2008 edition of the Indian Premier League. Pic/mid-day archives

Dilip Vengsarkar, who was VB Chandrasekhar's first India captain called the departed cricketer and national selector, "a sound opening batsman with good technique." Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest a week away from his 58th birthday.

"VB was in the plans for the team of the 1990s and played only one-day cricket. He contributed greatly to Tamil Nadu cricket and his passion for cricket came shining through with his commentary. It's a big loss for cricket in Chennai," added Vengsarkar.

Chandrasekhar came good in his third ODI when he scored his first half century for India against New Zealand at Indore where Vengsarkar's team won by 53 runs. He did not hit the high notes when he went to New Zealand as part of Mohammed Azharuddin's team in 1990 after which he lost his place in the side.

After his stint with TN, Chandrasekhar played for Goa. Interestingly, his last first-class game was against TN in which he scored 98 and 47 while leading the side which succumbed to an innings and 116 runs.

Chandrasekhar played 7 ODIs between 1988 and 1990, scoring only 88 runs, but at the domestic level he was prolific for a few seasons, aggregating 4999 runs in 81 games with a highest score of 237 not out.

A qualified engineer, Chandrasekhar made his first-class debut at the age of 25 and played in a formidable Tamil Nadu team, which comprised WV Raman, Diwakar Vasu, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Bharath Arun.

Unfortunately, his technique was found out during a tri-series in New Zealand in 1990, ensuring that he never played for India again.

An astute reader of the game, he was later a national selector when Greg Chappell was the coach and in his later years also did commentary in domestic cricket.

"I have done two years of commentary with him and I can vouch that I became better simply interacting with him. His game reading, grip on technical aspects was mind blowing and it is memory I would always cherish," former India stumper Deep Dasgupta told PTI.

"His passion was unmatched and I know he used to spend a lot from his own pocket in a running a team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) known as VB Kanchi Veerans. It will take some time for this tragic news to sink in," said Dasgupta.

Also Read: VB Chandrasekhar gave back to the game in great measure

India and Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina condoled the death of Chandrasekhar.

"Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family," Raina tweeted.

India and CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also expressed his sadness.

"Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar indian cricketer is no more.. very sad news .. very young to go.. rest in peace VB.. Big lose. condolences to the family," Harbhajan wrote on his twitter handle.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed shock at Chandrasekhar's death.

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of V B Chandrasekhar. Was only 57. Went away too soon. Thoughts with the family....heartfelt condolences. R.I.P.," he tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates