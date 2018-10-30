Veer Rajwant Singh: The show is not a laugh riot

television

Web sensation Veer Rajwant Singh on what makes the family comedy, What The Folks, tick with the audience

The first season of What The Folks successfully reversed the saas-bahu stereotype as it saw Veer Rajwant Singh's character, Nikhil, move in with his in-laws — the Sharmas. The actor reveals that the second edition will continue to focus on family dynamics, but in a different household. "The first season revolved around Nikhil breaking the ice with his wife's family. This season will concentrate on the conflicts between my character and his parents, the Solankis. The Sharmas were outspoken, but the Solankis don't speak up as much, hence the conflicts," explains Singh.

Following the immense popularity of the pilot season, it's not surprising that the latest season has kicked off on a strong note — the first two episodes have garnered over five million views. The actor credits the show's success to a story that the audience can relate to. "The show is not a laugh riot. It talks about people's vulnerabilities and the conflicts that arise in a family. It strikes a chord because it offers a light-hearted take on relationships."

With shows like Little Things and The Reunion under his belt, Singh is one of the popular faces in the digital space. Graduating to the big screen, he says, is a natural progression. "I have three films lined up — Hamid, Jai Mata Di and an indie film with Sunny Pawar." Having grown up on a steady diet of films, the Chandigarh-born actor says gracing the big screen is a dream come true. "I always wanted to do films, but that is not to say I don't respect the web or the popularity it has given me."

