Veer Rajwant Singh: Web shows are my bread and butter

Veer Rajwant Singh, who was seen in the web show, Little Things, which starred Mithila Palkar, features in web series, The Holiday. Talking about his role, he says, "I play Kabir. He is a corporate guy who embarks on a journey trying to figure out what life has in store for him."

The Holiday, produced by Farhn Zamma, sees Adah Sharma and former Bigg Boss inmate Priyank Sharma as his co-stars. It was shot in Mauritius.

Singh adds, Web shows are part of your daily life, it is more real and catering to an audience looking for the real stuff. For me, ultimate love is cinema, though web shows are my bread and butter. It was a long schedule but I had fun shooting for it."

