Veere Di Wedding a very modern film, says Manoj Pahwa

Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa, who will be seen in Veere Di Wedding, says the film's story has a modern outlook that emphasises the freedom of choice women have in the new age society. Manoj told IANS: "I am playing the father-in-law of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character in the film. Though the length of my role in the narration is not huge, I agreed to do the film because of the story. I think Veere Di Wedding is a very modern film on women empowerment. When we talk about empowerment and gender equality, we mainly focus on education, job opportunity and financial independence. But this film talks about the choice of personal lifestyle as well."

"Though it is an out-and-out commercial film with four women actors of Bollywood, and offers a high value of entertainment, the film has more to say. It is a very modern film that questions why a girl has to face questions and doubt from the society if they choose to be single or in a living relationship after a certain age? I really liked the approach of its storytelling."

Apart from Kareena, the movie features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Manoj is playing the father of actor Sumeet Vyas, who is featured opposite Kareena in the film.

"My character pushes his son to get married to the girl who he is in a live-in relation with. However, when they decide to get married, the girl finds it difficult to deal with the complication in a relationship that comes along with a marriage. The story moves forward with what happens then." Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is releasing on June 1.

