Veere Di Wedding: Sonam, Kareena, Swara, and Shikha turn 'naagins'

With Veere Di Wedding's release date around the corner, actresses Sonam and Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania are on a promotional spree for the film



Veere Di Wedding star cast

With barely few days left for Veere Di Wedding to hit the screens, the Veeres – Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania are going all out and about to promote their film. The girl gang's amazing fashion choices for their film's promotions is winning hearts as they slay it in style.

In a video posted by film's co-producer Ekta Kapoor, the girlies are seen doing the trademark 'naagin' pose, while Ekta makes a boomerang out of it. She posted the hilarious video and captioned it as "#NAAGIN3 welcomes the veeres!!! See these stunning women sportingly do the Nagin step!!!amaze!! So much love for them #KareenaKapoorKhan (sic)."



Apparently, Sonam, Kareena, Swara, and Shikha will also be shooting for Ekta's show, Naagin 3 to promote Veere Di Wedding. The fantasy show has been a huge hit amongst the audience and this is the third instalment of the series.

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena have gone ultra-glamorous for their photoshoots for this film, and we are not complaining!

Talking of Veere Di Wedding's delay, Kareena Kapoor Khan had told mid-day, "I am glad Rhea [Kapoor, co-producer] waited for me because I really wanted to do the film. People are used to seeing me opposite Aamir [Khan], Shah Rukh [Khan] or Salman [Khan]. Four girls helming a film all by themselves is refreshing," says Kareena Kapoor Khan, adding that Rhea was apprehensive about offering her the movie. "She thought I won't do it because actors either want to play the protagonist or be paired with a Khan."

The makers waited for a year-and-a-half for the film to start because of Kareena's pregnancy. While she was ready to shoot with a baby bump, the lack of maternity insurance for actresses in India made her choose otherwise."

The Rhea Kapoor venture is all set to release on June 1 and will be clashing with Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshavardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: There Is Nothing Wrong With Song And Dance

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates