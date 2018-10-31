Vegan diet linked to reduced Type-2 diabetes risk: Study

health-fitness

The study explored that vegan diet is associated with improved psychological well-being in addition to a reduction in the risk factors for Type-2 diabetes, and heart diseases

A vegan diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and seeds, with few animal products, is linked to a significantly lower risk of developing Type-2 diabetes.

For the study, researchers from the University of London, examined 433 people aged the mid-50s, on average.

Results of the study, published in the journal BMJ, showed that while the quality of life -- both physical and emotional -- improved significantly, depressive symptoms and nerve pain (neuropathic pain) also improved in people on a plant-based diet.

In addition to a sharp fall of blood glucose levels in those who cut out or ate very few animal products, these participants also lost nearly twice as much weight.

The fall in blood fats -- a risk factor for cardiovascular disease -- was also greater in those on plant-based diets.

Those following a vegan diet were able to discontinue the drugs they were taking for their diabetes or high blood pressure.

"Furthermore, plant-based diets could potentially improve diabetic neuropathic pain and the levels of total cholesterol, cholesterol and triglycerides in Type-2 diabetes," the team said.

