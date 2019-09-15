MENU

Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi greet engineers on Engineers Day

Published: Sep 15, 2019, 11:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Venkaiah Naidu said Visvesvaraya was a civil engineer par excellence, who harnessed India's water resources through dams

Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi greet engineers on Engineers Day
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: On the occasion of Engineer's Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted engineers and described them as those synonymous with diligence and determination. Naidu said Visvesvaraya was a civil engineer par excellence, who harnessed India's water resources through dams. "He was a visionary. The nation is ever grateful to his invaluable contribution."

"Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal," the prime minister said in a tweet. Greeting the "hardworking engineers", Modi also paid tributes to Visvesvaraya.

Engineers Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of civil engineer M Visvesvaraya. In his radio broadcast message on August 26, Narendra Modi had said that there were several engineers in the country who made "the unimaginable possible" and "presented such marvels of engineering before the world".

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

