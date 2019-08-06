Venom 2 to be directed by Andy Serkis

hollywood

The sequel will show Tom Hardy once again as a journalist who joins with an alien symbiote

Andy Serkis. Pic Courtesy/ Instagram

Washington D.C.: American actor-director Andrew Clement Serkis is set to direct sequel to 'Venom'.

In the sequel, Tom Hardy will star once again as the journalist who joins with an alien symbiote.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Serkis flew to Los Angeles in July to meet with Sony brass on the project and was also one of the several filmmakers for the project.

This will be Serkis' third directorial effort, after 2017 drama 'Breathe' and last year's Rudyard Kipling stories, 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.'

The star shot to fame for his motion capture and performance capture acting work as Gollum in Peter Jackson's 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy from 2002 to 2004.

Kelly Marcel was the writer of the first part. Ruben Fleischer directed 2018's Venom, which also starred Michelle Williams and featured a last-minute cameo by Woody Harrelson as chief Venom villain Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. The actor previously worked with Harrelson on 2017's 'War for the Planet of the Apes.'

