Venus Williams designs Wonder Woman clothing line

American tennis great Venus Williams has launched a clothing line, inspired by fictional superhero character, Wonder Woman.

Venus Instagrammed this picture for her 1.2 million followers recently and wrote: "Inspired by strong, fierce women who are both competitive and compassionate, I designed the NEW Wonder Woman @dccomics x @elevenbyvenus capsule collection because every woman should feel like Wonder Woman."

