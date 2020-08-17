Venus Williams designs Wonder Woman clothing line
Venus Instagrammed this picture for her 1.2 million followers recently
Venus Williams
American tennis great Venus Williams has launched a clothing line, inspired by fictional superhero character, Wonder Woman.
Venus Instagrammed this picture for her 1.2 million followers recently and wrote: "Inspired by strong, fierce women who are both competitive and compassionate, I designed the NEW Wonder Woman @dccomics x @elevenbyvenus capsule collection because every woman should feel like Wonder Woman."
