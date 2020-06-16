Venus Williams still eying elusive French Open, Australian Open titles

Current World No.67 Venus Williams isn't looking to walk into the sunset just yet as she eyes that elusive French Open and Australian Open titles.

Williams, 39, has five Wimbledon championships and two US Open trophies apart from 14 doubles Grand Slam trophies in her bulging cabinet. But her quest to end her drought in Paris and Melbourne continues.

"You always have to have dreams, so I keep having them," Williams told the Tennis Majors website.

"I would like to win Roland Garros. I was not far from it. The same goes for the Australian Open: I was unlucky, I always missed it a little.

Venus knows the clock is ticking for her to realise her dreams of completing the golden slam in singles. She won her last single's slam 12 years ago but stated that she still loves winning and will try to do so in near future as well.

"I probably won't be playing as long as what I have already played," she said. "We'll see how I feel. I still love winning as much, but when it's over, it's over.

"I've had great moments, I've been on the top, I've been on the bottom, I've been down and out – I've done it all and I've been equally as happy during all of it," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever