Veteran actor Govind Namdev to unite with actress Amisha Patel for film The great Indian casino

Govind Namdev who recently received Dadasaheb phalke for best versatile actor will be seen in film the great Indian casino directed by Rupesh Paul

Veteran actor Govind Namdev who recently received Dadasaheb phalke for best versatile actor will be seen in film 'the great Indian casino ' directed by Rupesh Paul. It also stars Pankaj Beri, Deepraj Rana and Amisha Patel in female lead.

On talking about his role, "I'm playing a role of a commissioner who tries to unfold the activities related to under world in the casino . He is keeping a check on all illegal activities taking place in casino. But as the film continuous further my character holds the major suspense in the story which unfolds. Later on it turns out to be negative and he is the one who runs the casino with the support of Amisha Patel who plays 'female fatale' . The film is full of suspense and thrill," he apprised.

The teaser of his two film the great Indian casino and Jhalki (based on child trafficking) was recently launched in concluded Cannes Film Festival. The great Indian casino is set to release on July. Furthermore he will also be seen in 'main aaunga zarur' .

