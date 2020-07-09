Veteran actor Jagdeep passes away: Bollywood celebs mourn Sholay actor's death

Jagdeep in a still as Soorma Bhopali from Sholay. Image sourced from mid-day archives

After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has lost yet another gem. Veteran actor Jagdeep, best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster Sholay (1975) passed away on Wednesday, July 8. He died owing to age-related health problems at the age of 81.

"He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age related issues", producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI.

Born on March 29, 1939 as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, Jagdeep acted in over 400 films. New-generation Bollywood buffs would recall him as Salman Khan's father in Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaaz Apna Apna (1994). Several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Johnny Lever, Anubhav Sinha mourned the loss on social media. They took to their respective Twitter handles to pay their condolences.

"Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul (sic)", wrote Ajay Devgn.

Actor-comedian Johnny Lever took a dip into memory lane and recalled his first meet with the late actor. He wrote, "My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you... May his soul rest in peace. Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family (sic)".

Manoj Bajpayee also paid his condolences to the veteran actor. Here's what he said:

Thappad director Anubhav Sinha expressed his deepest condolences to the family. He took to his Twitter account and said:

Masti actor Aftab Shivdasani also mourned his death. He also prayed to god to give strength to the family.

Tusshar Kapoor wrote, "RIP Jagdeep Saab! Millions of us grew up watching your brilliance on screen! Thank you for the legacy, thank you for the laughs, too (sic)".

Jagdeep started his career as a child artiste in BR Chopra's 1951 release, Afsana, starring Ashok Kumar, Veena and Pran. Later, he would make a mark with roles in films such as Bhabhi (1957) and Barkha (1959). Jagdeep's golden patch would begin with GP Sippy's 1968 film Brahmachari, starring Shammi Kapoor. His comic role in the film was widely appreciated. Through the seventies, eighties and the nineties, he became a familiar face in Hindi films, essaying the goofy funnyman in film after film.

His last-released film was Masti Nahi Sasti in 2017. The Ali Abbas Chaudhary-directed comedy also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever and Prem Chopra.

The late actor is survived by his children, including sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri, who also made their mark in the entertainment industry. Jaaved is a noted actor and dancer, and along with Naved, he hosted the longrunning and popular dance show, Boogie Woogie. The show was created and directed by Naved.

(With agency inputs)

