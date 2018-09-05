Veteran actress 'Ajji' Shubhangi Joshi passes away

regional-cinema

Veteran Marathi actress Shubhangi Joshi passed away on Wednesday. She was 72 and had suffered a brain stroke on Saturday

Shubhangi Joshi. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Veteran Marathi actress Shubhangi Joshi, 72, breathed her last in the early hours on Wednesday. Popularly known as 'Ajji' she suffered a brain stroke on Saturday, which left her paralysed, stated her daughter-in-law Sarita Joshi. Her demise has left the Marathi industry in grief and deep shock.

"Shubhangi Joshi passed away on Wednesday morning at 5.45 am. She suffered a brain stroke on Saturday, and she was hospitalised. But because of the stroke, she got paralysed. Her funeral will be held today at Oshiwara crematorium," said Sarita Joshi as per indianexpress.

Shubhangi Joshi was last seen in Marathi television show, 'Kunku Tikli Aani Tattoo'. The veteran actress started her career with the show 'Abhalmaya' in 2000. She was seen alongside Shreyas Talpade and Mukta Barve. Later, she went on to do many Marathi television shows, films and theatre plays.

Here are few photos shared by Rishi Saxena from the show, 'Kahe Diya Pardes':

The late actress had earned the title of 'Ajji' after she played the character of a loving and caring grandmother in the show 'Kahe Diya Pardes'. She was known to be a person of high spirits and positive attitude. Her video from the sets of 'Kunku Tikli Aani Tattoo' where she was seen singing a Marathmoli Lavani, had recently gone viral.

Shubhangi Joshi is survived by her husband Manohar Joshi, her son, daughter-in-law Sarita Joshi, her daughter and her grandchildren.

