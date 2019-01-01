Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan passes away at age 81

bollywood

Kader Khan, 81, breathed his last on 31 December 2018. Khan was admitted to a hospital in Canada and his son confirmed that his last rites will be conducted in the country

Kader Khan. Picture Courtesy: mid-day archive.

Veteran actor-writer Kader Khan passed away due to prolonged illness at the age of 81 on December 31, 2018, his son Sarfaraz confirmed.

"My dad has left us. He passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to prolonged illness. He slipped into coma in the afternoon. He was in the hospital for 16-17 weeks. "The last rites will be performed here in Canada only. We have our entire family here and we live here so we are doing it," Khan's son Sarfaraz told PTI. "We are thankful to everyone for their blessings and prayers," he added.

The thespian was also shattered by the drastic change in the Hindi film industry, and it affected him how corporates entered the industry and friendships, relationships took a backseat.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna's Daag. Prior to that, he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan's Jawani Diwani. As a screenwriter, Khan frequently collaborated with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. His films with Desai include Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Desh Premee, Suhaag, Parvarish and Amar Akbar Anthony and films with Mehra include Jwalamukhi, Sharaabi, Lawaaris, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Khan has also penned dialogues for Coolie No. 1, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Karma and Sultanat. The actor has till now featured over 300 films. He has written dialogues for over 250 movies.

With inputs from PTI

